Lionel Messi has failed to help his side Paris Saint-Germain reach the ultimate goal in the UEFA Champions League. Now, just one day prior to the grand El Clasico derby, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandes has dropped a massive Messi hint.

Due to the difficult financial situation at Barcelona, Lionel Messi was forced to leave the side where he spent 21 years of his youth and senior career. Subsequently, he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, becoming a key part of one of the strongest attacking trios in Europe.

However, seven months into the 2021-22 season, it has become clear that the trio consisting of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe still have a lot of work to do to be able to function together on the pitch. After losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, despite being well on their way to winning Ligue 1, the PSG supporters turned on the Argentine and his Southamerican teammate, Neymar.

It had never happened to the 34-year-old before, and his body language and facial expressions have long shown that he does not feel comfortable and happy in France. His performances haven't helped him either, despite having netted seven times and contributed to 11 assists in all competitions.

Messi-Barcelona: Possible return?

As a result, ahead of the grand El Clasico where Leo is the all-time top goalscorer with 26 goals, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that the team's former captain is welcome back.

"I think Messi is the best in history and in the history of the club. The doors will be open and as long as I'm a coach, it's as if he can come every day if he wants. As a club, we owe him a great tribute.

"Messi has a contract with PSG and I can't do much more, but he can come every day to watch training or talk to the coach. That's how it has to be for what he has given us. What he has given us is priceless," the Catalan giants' coach told the media on Saturday.