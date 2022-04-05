Eintracht Frankfurt take on Barcelona at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals. This game will take place at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The visitors are unstoppable and ready to beat anything. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Eintracht Frankfurt had a relatively easier path than their rivals since the German team did not play in the Knockout round play-offs, they got a direct bye to Round of 16, therefore Eintracht Frankfurt are a bit more rested.

Barcelona played in the play-offs and won against Napoli, after that game they had another tougher game against Galatasaray where Barcelona had to win 2-1 on the road to reach the 2021-22 Europa League Quarter-finals.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona play for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals on Thursday, April 7 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The home team knows that the visitors are in good shape and their offense game is much better than before.

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals, Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Thursday, April 7, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN App

