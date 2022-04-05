Eintracht Frankfurt play against Barcelona at the GROUP/STAGE of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona meet in a game for the Quarter-finals of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on April 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The visitors have a lethal offensive attack compared to previous months. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial

Eintracht Frankfurt knocked out a Spanish team, Real Betis, from the round of 16, they won the first leg game against the Spanish and then tied the second leg game to win the game in extra time where Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona are much more dangerous than they were months ago when the team's offensive attack was poor and they had trouble winning games. Barcelona showed that they are in better form than before by winning the knockout round playoffs against Napoli in what were two tough games, a 1-1 draw and another 4-2 landslide win at home.

Eintracht Frankfurt probable lineup

Eintracht Frankfurt have nothing to envy their rivals, they played well during the Group Stage of the 2021-22 Europa League with a winning record of 3-3-0 overall and 12 points. Group D was dominated by the Germans.

Eintracht Frankfurt's offense scored 10 goals during the group stage and the team's defense allowed 6 goals, while in the knockout stage the team struggled during the Round of 16 against Real Betis allowing one goal in each leg. Eintracht Frankfurt will not have Ramaj and Lenz available for the game against Barcelona.

This is the likely Eintracht Frankfurt’s lineup for this game: Trapp (GK), Hinteregger (DF), Ndicka (DF), Tuta (DF), Knauff (DF), Sow (MF), Jakic (MF), Kostic (MF), Kamada (MF), Lindstrom (FW), Borre (FW)

Barcelona probable lineup

Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona's head coach, is making the team play better, Barcelona's offense is much more efficient with him at the helm as manager. The game against Galatasaray was a sign of the team's change in mentality, after drawing at home 0-0 the team crushed their rivals on the road 2-0.

The 'Xavineta' (Xavi's van/truck) lineup is made up of almost the same players that were available when he wasn't head coach, but Xavi is using his players to get the most out of it. The Barcelona players who will not be available for this game against Eintracht are: Luuk de Jong, Dest, Umtiti and Gonzalez.

This is the likely Barcelona’s lineup for this game: Ter Stegen (GK), Araujo (DF), Pique (DF), Garcia (DF), Alba (DF), Pedri (MF), Busquets (MF), De Jong (MF), Traore (FW), Aubameyang (FW), Torres (FW)

