Game 2 of the NBA Finals continues on Sunday with the Celtics taking their surprise 1-0 series lead to the Chase Center. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have put out the odds for this classic matchup.

It was a rollercoaster Game 1 of the NBA finals when the Boston Celticscharged for 40 points in the fourth quarter to get a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors were contained to just 16 points in the critical final quarter.

The series was going to be high scoring, but no one anticipated the Warriors offense shutting down in the final quarter. Stephen Curry had 34 points while Al Horford had 26 points and led the Celtics.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Money Line

The Celtics, who showed great resilience and a lot of attacking power, continue to be the underdog in the series at 2.45, while the Warriors are at 1.57, still the clear favorite.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Specials

BetMGM is offering special types of bets for the NBA finals, for example the winning margin bet where the bettor bets on how many games it will take the winning team to win the series. For example, the Celtics in 6 games is at 5.50.