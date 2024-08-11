Victor Wembanyama issued a serious warning to LeBron James' Team USA and the rest of the world after France finished with the silver medal in basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Victor Wembanyama carried France all the way to the final of the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but he couldn’t win gold. Instead, it was LeBron James who led Team USA to the top of the podium.

But the 20-year-old knows this is just the beginning, and he made that clear to the rest of the world. Following his country’s loss in the gold medal match, Wemby warned he’ll come back stronger from this.

“I’m learning, and I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years,” Wembanyama said, via Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News. When asked whether he meant in FIBA or the NBA, the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year winner said, “Everywhere.”

France lost to Team USA 87-98 on Saturday, with LeBron James being named MVP of the tournament. The King and company stood on Wembanyama’s way, but the San Antonio Spurs sensation still had a tournament to be proud of.

Victor Wembanyama #32 of Team France looks on during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team France and Team Germany on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Wembanyama led France throughout the competition with 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He even put up a strong performance in the final, logging 26 points, shooting 11-19 along with seven rebounds and two assists.

Victor Wembanyama praises French teammates after loss to USA

Even though the rest of France didn’t exactly keep up with his impressive numbers, Wembanyama had nothing to complain about his teammates. In fact, he only had words of praise for the French team.

“I always try to help my team in whatever is needed,” Wembanyama said, via Kyle Hightower of AP. “And I’m ready to make any sacrifice. And tonight it was scoring. Through these games, if the defense was too focused on me, my teammates did a good job taking their responsibilities. … They were incredible.”

Wembanyama is one of the most exciting prospects the NBA has seen in a very long time, but it could take time before he celebrates his first title. Even so, the player is not worried at all about that.

“I’m going to enjoy the moment,” Wembanyama said. “I’m proud of my teammates. I’m proud of having what we’ve done here in France in front of our fans. I’m going to let it all soak in.”