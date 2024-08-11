The famous actor Tom Cruise appeared at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and surprised everyone.

Tom Cruise appeared at the final ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to hand over the baton to the United States, which will host the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The renowned American actor appeared “flying” over the closing ceremony, then received the Olympic flag from Simone Biles and then left the stage to get on a motorcycle and march with the flag behind him.

Social media users were quick to share their impressions and reactions to Tom Cruise’s performance. Memes and animated gifs flooded various platforms, capturing the most iconic moments of the presentation.

Funniest Memes From Tom Cruise Appearance