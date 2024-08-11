Tom Cruise stole the show during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tom Cruise led the way to show the world that Los Angeles is ready to host the Olympics in 2028. It was a spectacular segment with names such as Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg.

As it’s been a tradition, Paris delivered the baton to the United States and the famous actor fulfilled his promise. A spectacular jump from the top of Stade de France with Simone Biles as witness.

Then, our beloved Ethan Hunt of Mission Impossible put the olympic flag in his motorcycle, drove through Champs Elysees, took a flight, jump with a parachute from the airplane and started the party.