Despite Stephen Curry's best efforts, Golden State Warriors failed to get the win in Game 1. However, the best is yet to come, according to Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors couldn't get the job done in Game 1. The Boston Celtics went on a 40-16 run in the fourth quarter to bounce back from a fourteen-point deficit and draw first blood in the 2022 NBA Finals.

But the Dubs will stay at home for Game 2 and aren't known for blowing back-to-back games. The Celtics' defense is elite, and they have the firepower to stay on their toes. Yet, they don't have one thing: The greatest shooter of all time.

Stephen Curry was on a roll early in Game 1. He's got his eyes on that Finals MVP trophy and is playing with otherwordly rhythm. That's, according to Draymond Green, because he's feeling unstoppable right now.

Draymond Green Warns The NBA On Stephen Curry: 'He Truly Feels Like He's Unstoppable'

“Early on when we first started doing this, it’s like, ‘Man, this dude is so good. He don’t even really understand how good he is,'" Green told Malika Andrews. “And you start to watch it and start to see the confidence grow. And then you see the shimmy. And you should see the evolution. If I had to put a year on it like 2017, 2018, he really starts to understand, ‘Wow, I am that good. I am that guy.’ And in 2020, it’s like, ‘Okay, now I’m unstoppable.’ … He truly feels like he’s unstoppable.”

Curry's the kind of shooter who'll knock down every single impossible shot when he's on a roll. He can get ice cold when things aren't going his way, but the hoop gets wider with every shot he makes.

Of course, basketball is a team sport, and it'll take a collective effort to get past a pesky, gritty team like the Celtics. But as long as Curry's out there and feeling great, we have to like their chances against anybody.