That's a question Celtics fans have been asking for a while now, with some saying he needs an NBA championship and others saying he doesn't. Check here the truth.

Alfred Joel Horford Reynoso, yes that is his full name, is a veteran of 15 NBA seasons from 2007 to today. His first pro team was the Atlanta Hawks, after almost ten years in Atlanta he left for Boston from 2016 to 2019. In addition, Horford played one season for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Florida was the college where Al Horford showed his talent for the first time, from 2004 to 2007 he was considered one of the best players on the roster. In his last two college seasons Horford won two NCAA championships.

But after 15 long years as a pro Horford hasn't won an NBA championship, it's tough for him after playing twelve times in the playoffs. The closest he came to a title was in 2018 with the Boston Celtics when they had a tough Conference Finals round against the Cavaliers and were beaten in seven games.

Is Al Horford a Hall of Famer?

Yes, he can join the Hall of Fame without winning anNBA Championship, since the basketball hall of fame counts all of a player's stats, including college and pro stats. Horford has an incredible repertoire as an NBA player but his back-to-back NCAA titles are his keys to the hall of fame.

The last time an NBA player was inducted into the hall of fame without winning an NBA championship ring was in 2021, Chris Weber has a lot of awards but not a league title. Pearl Moore was another player inducted in 2021 without NBA titles.

