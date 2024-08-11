With the gold medal from the Paris 2024 Olympics secured, Team USA has achieved their goal. Now the debate focuses on who was the MVP of the tournament and according to the final decision, the best player of the tournament was LeBron James. However, a former Team USA player has asserted that Stephen Curry should have been the chosen one.

The standout performance of Steve Kerr’s team throughout the tournament made the choice for MVP truly challenging. LeBron’s experience, Curry’s last two games, Durant’s efficiency, and even Edwards’ audacity and Embiid’s reliability all contributed to the debate.

Due to the final statistics and the impact of his name, it was the Lakers player who ultimately received the MVP trophy. However, some believe that the deserving MVP should have been none other than Steph Curry, who made a significant impact both in the semifinals against Serbia and in the final against France.

The player who voiced support for the Warriors’ point guard is none other than Stephon Marbury, a credible voice when it comes to commenting on Team USA.

Stephon Marbury #5 of the United States points in the men’s basketball preliminary game against Puerto Rico on August 15, 2004 during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at the Indoor Arena of the Helliniko Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece. Puerto Rico won 92-73.

Through his Instagram account, the former player for the Knicks, Nets, and Celtics, among others, stated the following: “They gave the MVP to the wrong player.”

“Maybe they called out the wrong name by accident. I think we need to try to rewind ⏪ the moment when @stephencurry30 displayed himself as the best shooter who ever touched the ball. In international ball, if you can’t shoot, you can’t have the ball at the end of the game. I get LeBron is the King to many, but let me say this: when you give him what he doesn’t deserve, you basically say that because of what he’s done, he should receive such a high honor on the biggest stage. No, he didn’t earn it this time.”

The last dance

LeBron James and Curry shared what will likely be their last and only Olympic Games playing together. Given that James is 39 and Curry is 36, it is plausible they may not represent the United States together in the Olympics again.

About his future with Team USA, LeBron James gets real about his future at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after winning gold medal.

“No, I can’t see myself playing in L.A. [for the 2028 Olympics], but I also didn’t see myself playing in Paris,” James said after the victory over France. “Four years from now, no, I can’t see myself [playing at the Olympics].”

Lebron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Team Serbia during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Curry and his future with Team USA

Regarding his future with Team USA and the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, The Chef said according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. : “This might not come around again. It was very, very special.”