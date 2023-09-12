The SBC Summit Latinoamérica is the premier igaming and Sports Betting event in the Americas to unite the best minds in online gaming. From marketing, payment, operations, and affiliate executives to networking opportunities the SBC Summit Latinoamérica is the place to be if you are working in the igaming industry.

Executives and influencers in the Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and many other markets will be on hand to share information about best practice, launching in new territories, localized marketing strategies, and the latest technology.

Executives and speakers from Apuesta Total, Betcris, BetWarrior, MexBet and many more will be on hand to discuss an array of issues in the region. Now SBC is offering executives and attendees a discount to witness such a mega event in the gaming industry.

SBC SUMMIT LATINOAMÉRICA 2023 IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER! ARE YOU READY?

Bolavip excited to be a partner of Latin America’s Premier iGaming and Sports Betting Event, taking place at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami from Oct 31 – Nov 2!

You can look forward to:

An ALL-INCLUSIVE experience including complimentary breakfast, lunch and drinks throughout the conference and evening networking experience.

A conference agenda tailored for and led by Latin America’s brightest stars in Gaming and Betting.

3 nights of exclusive networking experiences in the heart of Miami.

Countless opportunities to network with exhibitors and connect with top industry decision-makers on this year’s SOLD-OUT expo floor.

SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2023 will be the BIGGEST one to date, with 3,000 industry professionals set to be in attendance – be sure to claim your spot for a truly unforgettable week in Miami!

