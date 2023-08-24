The SBC announced the shortlist of the SBC Awards Latinoamérica. The ceremony will be held on the evening of Thursday, November 2, 2023, the closing day of the summit, at the Seminole Ballroom at Hard Rock Hotel Tower in Miami.

The awards will highlight some of the industry’s best achievers in regard to operators, affiliates, and suppliers from all major industry verticals including payments, marketing, platform and data providers. Brands such as Sportradar, NSoft, Apuesta Total, and EstrelaBet lead the way with an impressive 6 nominations each, followed by BetConstruct and Betsson Group who both have 5 company nominations.

Other areas that will receive awards are the affiliates area where MediaTroopers Inc are nominated for both Casino Affiliate of the Year and Sports Affiliate / Sports Media Company of the Year. Better Collective for Sports Affiliate / Sports Media Company of the Year in what is an especially competitive category featuring Futbol Sites (Playmaker Capital) and LiveMode amongst others.

SBC Awards Latinoamérica nominees

Platform Provider of the Year has industry leader Sportradar competing against twenty-two nominated industry titans, including Delasport Ltd., Digitain, Gaming Innovation Group, SOFTSWISS, Sportingtech and Vibra Gaming.

In the Operator & Supplier category, Amusenet, Betmotion, Entain Foundation, FBM Foundation and Pay4Fun are all nominated for the prestigious Socially Responsible Initiative of the Year award.

To get tickets to this once and a lifetime event please click here.

The SBC Awards recognize the achievements of operators, affiliates, and suppliers from all the major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data. As always, you can expect a night to remember as we have ensured that there will be plenty of fun and networking opportunities throughout the evening.