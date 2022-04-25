The UEFA Champions League semifinal will pit Manchester City and Real Madrid against each other with the winner of the series set to play for the final in Paris. BetMGM has an array of betting opportunities that could interest fans of the UCL.

It’s going to be one of the biggest soccer games of the week, Manchester City will host 13-time Champions League winner Real Madrid in their first leg of the semifinals. Pep Guardiola’s side are in first place in the Premier League by one point and come into this match with key decisions to make on the fitness of Kyle Walker and John Stones.

It will be the seventh meeting in the Champions League between the two sides as the record is 2-2-2. Real Madrid have never won on the road against City having lost 1 game and tied 2. Real Madrid are runaway leaders in LaLiga and could turn their complete attention towards the Champions League and will look to take something out of England.

It will be the seventh match between Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, where the Spanish coach has four wins to two over the Italian manager.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Straight Bet

Manchester City has been having a tremendous season and while Real Madrid has a lot of experience and fought hard to eliminate Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s will be difficult to beat at home.

Manchester City - 1.11

Tie - 4.50

Real Madrid - 7.00

Manchester City vs Real Madrid over/under

Both teams have big time fire power up front, look for the game to be played heavily in the middle of the park and betting on the over on 2.5 goals seems like a solid bet.

Under 0.5 - 6.50

Over 1.5 - 1.51

Under 2.5 - 1.47

Over 2.5 - 2.50

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Goal Scorers

This game and the series could be decided by both team’s best scoring options. Real Madrid and Manchester City are not short on firepower, but a goal could come from an unlikely source. The following odds are for anytime goal scorers.

Karim Benzema - 2.70

Vinícius Júnior - 4.00

Kevin De Bruyne - 2.40

Phil Foden - 3.00

