It’s the biggest insurance policy for some of the best managers in the world, their severance package in case of being fired. Here is just some of the money top soccer managers like Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Mauricio Pochettino were paid by their clubs after being sacked.

Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho: How much do top clubs like Chelsea, PSG have to pay when firing a manager?

Sacked! When that word comes up in the press it usually means the firing of a soccer manager, it has happened to the best from Jose Mourinho, Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino, and Manuel Pellegrini. No one is safe from the sack, some managers like Claudio Ranieri have made a habit of being sacked from their positions.

In a recent The Sun editorial, Chelsea accounted for 5 of the 10 biggest payouts in Premier League history when sacking a manager. Mauricio Pochettino who is on the verge of parting ways at PSG is also on the list after getting sacked from his last job at Tottenham before moving to France.

Below is a breakdown of just some of the fees managers have and will get when sacked. Sometimes it is just as lucrative to get fired than to coach a full season.

List of how much managers make when sacked

According to The Sun report Jose Mourinho has received two major payouts from both Manchester United and Chelsea, for a combined total of 37.6 million pounds. Antonio Conte received the highest payout ever in the range of 26 million pounds when he was fired from Chelsea in 2018.

In 2012, Chelsea had to pay out two managers André Villas-Boas (£12M) and Roberto Di Matteo (£10.7M). Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked by Spurs in 2019 received £12.5 million from the club and if he is sacked by PSG the Argentine stands to earn 15 million euros.

PSG is on the list as Laurent Blanc was paid 17 million pounds in 2016. Recent Premier League sackings such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was paid 7.5 million pounds by Manchester United while Tottenham paid Nuno Espirito Santo £14 million after releasing him from his contract.

When legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello was let go by the Russian national team the former AC Milan and Juventus boss was paid in the range of 13.4 million pounds.