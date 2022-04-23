Erik Ten Hag will be Manchester United's new head coach. The Dutchman signed a contract from the end of July 2022 until June 2025, with an option to renew it for another year. Find out here how much money he will earn per year.

Less than Guardiola, but more than Tuchel: This is how much Erik Ten Hag will earn at Manchester United

Manchester United are going through one of the most difficult times in its history. Since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013, seven coaches have passed through the club, aiming to improve the team. None of them has been able to do so.

In December 2021, Manchester United confirmed German Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager for the remainder of the season (coach number seven) and after that, he would be in charge of finding the perfect coach to solve Manchester United's problem.

Initially the coach number 8 and the man in charge of the Manchester United rebuild looked set to be Mauricio Pochettino. As per Daily Mail, after their Champions League exit to Real Madrid, the Ligue 1 stance to let their manager go is said to have weakened from €12 million, and they are now expected to accept €6 million.

It was a lot of money for the Red Devils and Ralf Rangnick chose Erik Ten Hag as the club's new manager (Ajax requested approximately 2 million euros to let the manager go). The Dutchman signed a contract from the end of July 2022 until June 2025, with an option to renew it for another year.

John Murtough (Manchester United's Director of Football) said: "Over the last four years at Ajax, Erik has proved to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe. He is also renowned for his team's attractive, attacking soccer and his commitment with young players".

How much Erik ten Hag will earn at Manchester United

The soccer coach who earns the most money per year is Diego Simeone. The Argentinean earns 39,000,000 euros. According to The Sun, Manchester United's new manager will be the fifth highest-paid manager in the Premier League. The Dutchman will earn 10,600,000 euros per year.

The highest earning manager in the Premier League is Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard earns 22 million per year. Furthermore, Erik Ten Hag will earn more money than Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s coach (2020-2021 Champions League champions). The German earns 9,400,000 euros per year.

List of the Premier League's highest-paid coaches