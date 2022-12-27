It’s official, no one likes Salt Bae, the Turkish chef made famous for placing salt on meat has become persona non grata in the sporting world. On social media no one has come to the defense of the World Cup’s biggest party crasher.

Salt Bae was roasted for how he showed up on the field during Argentina’s World Cup triumph against France and began to take pictures with players, even holding the World Cup trophy at one instance. Salt Bae went viral when it was captured during the celebrations that he was pulling on Lionel Messi’s arm to get a picture of him.

Visibly distraught the Argentine players took pictures with the chef but now boxer Jake Paul was not having any of it, taking to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

Jake Paul calls out Salt Bae

On Twitter Paul wrote, “This dude (Salt Bae) has been disrespecting GOATs way too long. I may have found someone who annoys me more than KSI”. The tweet had photos of Messi and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah; the Salah picture was from a UEFA Champions League final.

FIFA is continuing their “investigation” as to why the chef was even allowed on the field, worse yet how did he get a chance to hold the World Cup trophy, only reserved for heads of state and the players. Many on social media have called for Salt Bae to be banned from future sporting events given his intrusive nature.