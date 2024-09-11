Everything is set for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, and now a former WBC champion has offered an unbelievable verdict for this bout.

On November 15, Mike Tyson will make his return to boxing to face Jake Paul. Ahead of this highly anticipated bout, a former WBC champion has delivered a stunning prediction about the fight’s outcome.

Four years ago, Mike Tyson laced up his gloves once more to take on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. On that same night, Jake Paul squared off against Nate Robinson, setting the stage for the eventual showdown between Tyson and Paul.

The YouTuber challenged Tyson to a professional fight this year. Initially slated for July, the bout was rescheduled to November due to Tyson’s health issues, ensuring no major complications would arise in the ring.

WBC champ predicts shocking outcome for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

At the age of 58, Mike Tyson is set to step into the ring once again. The legendary boxer last fought in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr., in a bout that ended in a split draw decision.

Despite this, Tyson is far from finished with boxing. He is now preparing to face Jake Paul in a fight that was originally scheduled for July but was postponed due to Tyson’s health issues.

Analysts suggest that Jake Paul is the favorite due to his youth. Consequently, Deontay Wilder, a former WBC champion, believes the outcome could be terrible for Tyson.

Wilder, who boasts a 43-1 record, argues that Tyson is “too old” to compete against a younger fighter like Jake Paul. The former WBC champion is concerned about Tyson’s safety in the upcoming bout.

Jake Paul has won 10 fights in his boxing career

“I think it’s bad the commission has licensed Mike Tyson because he hasn’t been active in 20 years, so they should not just licence him because of who he is, that’s how people get hurt, god forbid he gets hurt,” Wilder said. “People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time, there’s lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It’s easy to do. He’s too old for this.“

Can the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson be canceled?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was originally scheduled for July 20. However, Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up while on a plane, leading to the rescheduling of the bout to November.

According to World Boxing News, Mike Tyson is set to undergo medical tests a day before the fight. If he fails these tests, the Texas Licensing Regulators may cancel the match.

