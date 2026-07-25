Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 Boxing match on July 25, 2026

Anthony Joshua will fight against Kristian Prenga at the Jeddah Superdome in a heavyweight boxing match. A key duel in the middleweight category; since the winner could go for the world title. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Fight Summary Fight Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga Tournament – Date Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream DAZN PPV

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga in the USA

Fight fans in the United States can catch this highly anticipated boxing event live exclusively on DAZN PPV, which will carry the complete broadcast of the card.

The event is available only through pay-per-view purchase on DAZN, so there is no free streaming option for viewers in the US.

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Can I watch Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga for free?

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live on DAZN PPV, where a separate pay-per-view purchase is required to access the broadcast.

Viewers must buy the event through DAZN PPV to stream the full fight live, as the broadcast is not included with a free trial or a standard subscription plan.

Fight Preview: What’s at stake?

Anthony Joshua steps back into the ring for his first fight of 2026 aiming to strengthen his position for a major heavyweight showdown later this year.

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The former champion, who improved to 29-4 with 26 knockouts after stopping Jake Paul last December, knows an impressive victory is crucial.

Across the ring will be dangerous Albanian contender Kristian Prenga (20-1), whose 20 wins have all come by knockout, making this a high-stakes clash for two heavyweights with plenty to prove.

Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

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What time is the Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga match?

The fight will be today, July 25, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM