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Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 Boxing match on July 25, 2026

Errol Spence Jr. squares off against Tim Tszyu at the Afterpay Arena in a middleweight boxing match. Two veteran fighters are looking for a key victory to aspire to a major fight. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Errol Spence Jr. in a fight with Terence Crawford
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesErrol Spence Jr. in a fight with Terence Crawford
Fight Summary
FightErrol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu
Tournament
DateSaturday, July 25, 2026
Time9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamDAZN PPV, Prime Video

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu in the USA

Fight fans in the United States can catch this highly anticipated boxing event live on DAZN PPV, which will carry the complete broadcast of the card.

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The event is available only through pay-per-view purchase on DAZN itself orvia Prime Video, so there is no free streaming option for viewers in the US.

Can I watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu for free?

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live on DAZN PPV, where a separate pay-per-view purchase is required to access the broadcast.

Viewers must buy the event through DAZN PPV to stream the full fight live, as the broadcast is not included with a free trial or a standard subscription plan.

Fight Preview: What’s at stake?

The middleweight division will be in the spotlight when Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu square off in a bout with major title implications. Spence returns for the first time since suffering the lone loss of his professional career against Terence Crawford in 2023, eager to reestablish himself among boxing’s top contenders.

Tszyu enters with a 27-3 record and 18 knockouts, riding a two-fight winning streak that includes a victory over Denis Nurja in April. With both fighters chasing a path toward a world championship opportunity, this matchup has all the ingredients for an action-packed showdown.

Tim Tszyu celebrates after winning – Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Tim Tszyu celebrates after winning – Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

What time is the Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu match?

The fight will be today, July 25, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM
Central Time: 8:00 PM
Mountain Time: 7:00 PM
Pacific Time: 6:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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