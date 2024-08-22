Rematch between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III purses estimated

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III will meet once again in Mexico in a rematch to their uneventful bout in June of 2023. Both fighters are expected to take home over $20 million.

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III are set for a rematch to their sideshow “fight” in June of last year. The fight ended in a DQ for both as the contest was stopped due to “excessive trash talking.”

At 47, Mayweather now boxes in exhibition bouts, usually in exotic countries, and continues to line his pockets against dubious opponents. This time, once again it’s the grandson of notorious crime boss John Gotti, John Gotti III, who is known more as a mixed martial artist. As both an MMA fighter and a boxer, Gotti III fights basically on the name value that his grandfather once held as the boss of the Gambino Crime Family from 1986-1992, when “The Dapper Don” was sentenced to life imprisonment in a New York court.

The bout is set to take place on August 24th at the Arena Ciudad de México. It will be the first time Floyd Mayweather will fight in the boxing-mad country of Mexico.

How Much Are Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III Expected to Make Off the Fight?

Floyd Mayweather, accustomed to large purses in the neighborhood of $180 million when he fought Manny Pacquiao, is reported by Marca to be making a more modest purse of $25 million for his fight with Gotti III.

John Gotti III is reported by Inside Sport to be earning just 5 million less at $20 million, an outstanding purse for a near-amateur fighter. Floyd Mayweather retired with a perfect record of 50-0 and major wins over Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana, Oscar De La Hoya, and Canelo Álvarez.

Who Was John Gotti?

John Gotti, often referred to as the “Teflon Don,” was a notorious American mobster who rose to prominence as the boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City. Born in 1940, Gotti became known for his charismatic and flamboyant personality, as well as his involvement in various criminal enterprises, including racketeering, extortion, and murder. He gained infamy for his ability to evade conviction on serious charges, earning him his nickname. Gotti’s criminal career was marked by his audacious public persona and his role in orchestrating high-profile criminal activities, which included the assassination of rival mobsters and involvement in lucrative illegal businesses.

John Gotti boss of the Gambino Crime Family.

Despite his high-profile criminal activities, Gotti’s reign came to an end in 1992 when he was convicted of multiple charges, including murder and racketeering, largely due to the cooperation of his underboss Sammy “The Bull” Gravano. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gotti spent the remainder of his life behind bars, where he died in 2002. His life and criminal career have been the subject of numerous books, documentaries, and media portrayals, cementing his status as one of the most infamous figures in organized crime history.

John Gotti died of cancer on June 10, 2002. He was suffering from throat cancer, which had spread to his lungs.