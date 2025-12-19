Trending topics:
Boxing

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua live in the USA: 2025 boxing match

Jake Paul faces Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight boxing match. Here's all the key information, including the date, start time, and how fans in the USA can watch or stream the event live.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a press conference
© Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty ImagesJake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a press conference

Jake Paul will fight against Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight boxing match. This guide covers all the essential details for this high-profile clash, including the date, start time, and where to watch or stream it live in the United States.

The highly anticipated bout between Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is finally here, capturing attention far beyond hardcore boxing fans. Paul brings a 12–1 record into the fight after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

But now he faces a massive step up against Joshua, who owns a 28–4 record with 25 knockouts. Returning after a year out of the ring, the British star is looking to make a statement, adding even more intrigue to this headline-grabbing matchup.

When will the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight take place?

This highly anticipated heavyweight boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua is set for this Friday, December 19, at 8:00 PM (ET).

see also

Jake Paul responds to underdog talk ahead of massive Anthony Joshua showdown

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua in the USA

You can watch this 2025 boxing fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in the United States on Netflix.

