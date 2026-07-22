Tyson Fury questions whether Anthony Joshua will accept long-awaited fight

Tyson Fury has once again questioned whether Anthony Joshua will agree to their long-awaited heavyweight showdown despite both fighters moving closer to a potential clash later this year.

The long-awaited heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever, but Fury is still not convinced the fight will become a reality. Both British stars are scheduled to compete in separate bouts this weekend before a potential blockbuster clash later this year.

Speaking ahead of his fight against Mariusz Wach, Fury openly questioned Joshua’s willingness to go through with the matchup. “Until that fight happens and we’re walking to the ring, I’m not convinced it does. I can never see him taking that,” Fury told IFL TV, casting fresh doubt over one of boxing’s most anticipated events.

Fury is set to face Wach in Thailand on July 24, while Joshua is scheduled to meet Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia one day later. Victories for both men would leave the door open for a long-awaited all-British heavyweight showdown before the end of 2026.

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Fury remains unconvinced Joshua will follow through

Although negotiations have progressed and expectations continue to build, Fury believes Joshua has already shown hesitation when opportunities to promote the fight presented themselves.

Anthony Joshua poses for a photo. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The former heavyweight champion referenced a previous occasion when both fighters had the chance to share the spotlight after one of Fury’s bouts, arguing that Joshua declined the opportunity to help build momentum toward their long-discussed meeting.

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Fury also criticized Joshua’s willingness to face him during promotional events, insisting he doesn’t expect his rival to embrace the verbal exchanges that would accompany such a high-profile fight.

Biggest fight in British boxing still appears on track

Despite Fury’s public skepticism, the fight remains one of the biggest targets in the heavyweight division. Promoters continue working toward making the contest happen, with speculation focusing not on whether fans want the fight, but where it could ultimately be staged.

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If both Fury and Joshua win their respective bouts this weekend, attention is expected to shift immediately toward finalizing one of the most anticipated all-British heavyweight fights in modern boxing, ending years of speculation surrounding a matchup that fans have awaited for more than a decade.