Tyson Fury explains desire for more rounds after Mariusz Wach win as Anthony Joshua potential clash nears

Tyson Fury took another step toward a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua, defeating veteran heavyweight Mariusz Wach by seventh-round stoppage Friday in Pattaya, Thailand. The victory keeps Fury on course for a potential all-British blockbuster later this year.

After Wach’s corner stopped the fight at the end of the seventh round, Fury explained that his priority wasn’t an early knockout but valuable ring time. “I’ve had one fight in two years… This is my second fight in two years, of course I wanted to get the rounds in. I want to be active,“ Fury said after the bout according to ESPN.

Tyson Fury recently questioned whether Anthony Joshua will accept the long‑awaited fight, as the win improved Fury’s record to 36-2-1 with 25 knockouts and continued his return to regular competition after spending more than a year away from the ring before his comeback earlier this year.

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Fury stays on track for Anthony Joshua fight

Fury largely controlled the contest against the 46-year-old Wach despite absorbing a clean punch in the second round. From that point on, the former heavyweight champion dictated the pace before Wach’s corner decided not to send their fighter out for the eighth round.

Tyson Fury punches Mariusz Wach. Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

The result strengthens the possibility of a long-anticipated clash with Joshua. Both British heavyweights have agreed in principle to face each other in November, with Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh backing the event. Joshua, however, must first take care of business against Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia.

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What’s next for Tyson Fury?

Although Joshua expressed interest in seeing Fury in Saudi Arabia following his own fight, Fury said his immediate plans are focused elsewhere after an extended training camp.

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The former champion explained that he intends to return home to spend time with his family after months away preparing for his latest bout. With another victory now behind him, Fury’s attention will soon shift toward what could become one of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent boxing history if both British stars continue winning.