The wait is over and boxing fans are about to witness the first fight of the year for current Pound for Pound King Saul Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican will face Dmitry Bivol in a 175 lbs. world title fight. Find out if it is still possible to buy tickets to enjoy the fight in Las Vegas.

The Cinco de Mayo Weekend celebration in Las Vegas is usually accompanied by a top-notch boxing lineup, and 2022 will be no exception. Canelo Alvarez will face Russian Dmitry Bivol for the WBA World Light heavyweight title at the T-Mobile Arena. And while the opening bell is just a few hours away, tickets are still available?

Canelo Alvarez's return to the ring, after becoming the first ever Undisputed World Super middleweight World Champion after defeating Caleb Plant in November 2021, could not be more dangerous: he steps up to a division that is not his own to challenge one of the most solid world champions.

Dmitry Bivol is the owner of the 175 pounds World title since November 2017. Thus, he retains his undefeated status in professional boxing after 19 contested fights, 7 of them have been defenses of his belt. The Russian is taller and stouter than Canelo Alvarez and says he is confident of defending his place as one of the best in the division.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Tickets

As of March 22, official ticket sales for the clash between the Mexican superstar and the Russian at the T-Mobile Arena went on sale. Prices ranged from $105, the cheapest and the one that sold out the fastest, to $3500 very close to the ring.

An event of this magnitude tends to be a real sell-out the closer you get to the date it is held. Who wouldn't want to see Canelo Alvarez fight to make history by becoming the two-time World Light Heavyweight Champion, something that no Latin American has achieved since 1979.

Tickets available for Canelo vs Bivol?

The news is bad news for the organizers of the fight, including Canelo Alvarez, and good news for the fans, as tickets to see the Mexican fight against Russian Dmitry Bivol can still be purchased on the official website of the T-Mobile Arena and AXS.

Likewise, the few tickets thar are still available have suffered a price reduction: those that cost $1205 are now sold for $805, and those that cost $805 are now $605. It should be noted that some of the seats that are still on offer are under the re-sale modality.

Thus there are some tickets still available at virtually all T-Mobile Arena locations. Ticket prices for you to run and still be able to enjoy the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight for the WBA World Light heavyweight title live in Las Vegas are as follows.

-$295, $350, $450, $700, $800 (highest sections)

-$580, $644, $750, $1180, $1450, $1505 (mid sections)

-$1300, $1664, $2500 (ringside sections)