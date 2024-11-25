Daniel Jones is seeking for a new team to play for, and it seems like a Super Bowl contender is ready to acquire him after dropping a major hint about his potential arrival.

Daniel Jones has officially cleared waivers. After being released by the New York Giants, the quarterback is now looking for a new team to play for. It seems a Super Bowl contender is ready to welcome him aboard.

An era has ended for the Giants. After five years with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback, the NFC East team decided to part ways with him. Initially named the QB3, he was later released after requesting it himself.

According to several reports, Jones is eager to find a new team for the 2024 NFL season. While he may be expected to take on a backup role, he is ready for the challenge, and it appears a championship contender is prepared to give him a chance.

Super Bowl contenders open the door for Daniel Jones’ potential arrival

Daniel Jones is poised to start fresh outside of New York. Despite signing a lucrative 4-year, $160 million extension with the Giants in 2023, the deal was cut short after just one season. The Giants opted not to continue with Jones, benching him after 10 games this year.

Jones, fully aware that his playing time with the Giants had ended, asked the front office to release him. Now, after clearing waivers on Monday, he is an unrestricted free agent. Several reports indicate that a Super Bowl contender is willing to add him to their roster as a reliable backup quarterback.

Kevin O’Connell, head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, was asked about the possibility of bringing in Jones. The Vikings are considered one of the top contenders in the NFL this year, and the team is reportedly looking for a solid backup option behind their starting quarterback, Sam Darnold.

O’Connell has expressed interest in adding depth to the quarterback position, and while he was not able to give more details about this matter, he highlighted Jones’ experience and skillset.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants greets Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Vikings defeated the Giants 28-6. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“I’m not going to really get into that today, but I will say tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person,” O’Connell said. “Got to know him through the draft process years ago. I’m sure now that he’s a free agent and there’s probably a ton of league-wide interest in him, Daniel is going to make the decision that is best for him and his career moving forward, and I’m sure he’s working through that process right now.

“But I really can’t get into too much about any short-term or long-term. I can just say that I’ve been a big fan of Daniel’s for a long time and I hope wherever his next step takes him, it’s a good opportunity for him.”

Who is the backup quarterback for the Vikings?

Minnesota has faced a setback in its quarterback room this season. After the Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began.

As a result, Sam Darnold was named the starter. However, Darnold had originally been the backup, which left the Vikings in a vulnerable position. Nick Mullens now stands as the QB2, but the arrival of Jones would provide a stronger backup option to give the team more security behind Darnold.

