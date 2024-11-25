MLB News: Former Astros' japanese LHP signs $63M deal with Mike Trout's Angels

Like other MLB teams, the Los Angeles Angels are working to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. One of their new additions is a Japanese pitcher with prior experience playing for the Houston Astros, now ready to make an impact in Anaheim.

The Los Angeles Angels had a disappointing 2024 season, finishing with a 63-99 record and the worst mark in the AL West. However, the team is focused on turning things around in 2025 by acquiring top-tier talent. One of their newest additions is a former Houston Astros pitcher from Japan, ready to bolster Mike Trout and the Angels’ defense.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Angels have signed 33-year-old Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal worth $63 million, giving him an annual salary of $21 million. Kikuchi, who pitched for the Astros in 2024, posted an impressive 5-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in just 10 starts, logging 60 innings. A veteran in MLB since 2019, when he debuted with the Seattle Mariners, Kikuchi brings experience and potential to the Angels’ rotation.

Before his stint with Houston, Kikuchi played for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2022 to 2024. His final season in Toronto saw him record a 4-9 record and a 4.75 ERA over 22 starts. Kikuchi now joins an Angels rotation that has been revamped this offseason, including the recent signing of free agent Kyle Hendricks, formerly with the Chicago Cubs.

Who Will Be in the Angels’ 2025 Rotation?

While the final rotation isn’t confirmed, Kikuchi is expected to join Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, José Soriano, and Kyle Hendricks as the likely starting five. This group is set to bring stability and depth to a pitching staff that struggled last season.

Yusei Kikuchi #16 of the Houston Astros celebrates after striking out Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park on August 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin M. Cox/Getty Images)

Will Mike Trout Be Ready for 2025?

Mike Trout’s availability for the start of the 2025 season remains uncertain. Reports indicate he should have enough time to recover fully from the knee injury that sidelined him in 2024, following an earlier recovery from a similar issue.