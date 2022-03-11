With the biggest reward of the Super middleweight division, Canelo Alvarez, out of range, the rest of the contenders are starting to look at each other. One of the most attractive fights to be made is the one between Caleb Plant and David Benavidez. In fact, they have had their very first clash on social media.

The recent and frequent message Canelo Alvarez has sent to all of the contenders he has not picked to fight him in 2022 is clear: fight each other and then I will face the winner, the main man. Then, it seems Caleb Plant and David Benavidez will give the first step towards Alvarez as they have exchanged blows on Twitter and Instagram regarding a possible fight between them.

Sweet Hands Plant was last Canelo's opponent. In November 2021, the Mexican superstar took away his IBF belt from him to become the first-ever Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion. The Tennessee native current record is 21-1-0, 12 KOs.

El Bandera Roja Benavidez is also a former World Champion, however, at 25 years old, he has held that honor two times. Unfortunately for him, he has lost his belts outside the ring: first for not making the 168 pounds limit, then for illegal substances consumption. David is one of the most fearsome punchers of the Super middleweight division with 25-0-0 and 22 KOs, and one of Canelo's bitterest critics.

The war between Caleb Plant and David Benavidez on Twitter and Instagram

Both Caleb Plant and David Benavidez have very combative characters. The boxing community is aware of that thanks to their frequent rude and spice comments about other fighters. Then, regarding a possible clash between them, the sparks began to fly on social media.

Plant post shares he is very confident about clashing Benavidez, as he made fun of his physique. It is well known that the Arizona native is not one of the most athletic bodies of nowadays boxing. In fact, he has had weight issues that stripped-down his WBC Super middleweight title.

David Benavidez went far beyond Plant's criticism and invited him to start the negotiations to clash in a boxing ring. Also mocked about Caleb's nickname by calling him Sweet Heart. What is undeniable is that Plant is the most skilled fighter and Benavidez the one with the highest power and it would be a delightful fight for boxing fans.