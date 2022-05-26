With the sparks out of his head and his next fight, the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin, announced, Canelo Alvarez took the time to offer his diagnosis of his resounding defeat to Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in Las Vegas. Find out what was the most powerful reason for the Mexican's failure to defeat the WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion.

Canelo Alvarez's path in the boxing world was suddenly and abruptly altered. It is a fact that neither he, nor his promoter, nor the bookmakers, much less the fans expected him to lose to Dmitry Bivol. His look of disbelief after the result was announced was evident: he was devastated. But time allows him to clear his mind and sharpen his senses.

Alvarez already has his next challenge less than three weeks after being rocked by the Russian WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion. And no, it's not the rematch he himself indicated he would ask for right away. It is the closing of his trilogy against Gennady Golovkin, one of the biggest rivalries in boxing in the last five years.

Canelo Alvarez will have to turn the page quickly because the clash against GGG will be a real war, due to the latent animosity between them. Another defeat would be catastrophic for the Guadalajara native since the titles that validate him as the first ever and current World Super middleweight Champion will be at stake.

Why did Canelo lose to Dmitry Bivol?

With his revolutions slowed down and his heart rate under control, Canelo Alvarez took the time to share with the media, who attended a press conference he gave on the occasion of a golf tournament he headed in his native Jalisco, his diagnosis about what was the reason that led him to lose his undefeated condition of almost 9 years against Dmitry Bivol.

"That's boxing, you win and you lose, we had to lose, but in a unique way: trying to move up in weight, doing other things that normally people in the position I am in don't risk doing, why? Because they are already comfortable, they stay in their comfort zone, and not me, on the contrary, I like to be competitive and go for more things and that's why we had to lose unfortunately"., stated Canelo.

However, the four-division World Champion made it very clear that the idea of taking revenge on Dmitry Bivol has not yet left his mind, so if all goes well for his cause on September 17 against Gennady Golovkin, he would be looking to face his Russian victimizer again.

"But here we are still on the road and that I'm going to try again, I'm going to try again.", mentioned Saul Canelo Alvarez after the closing ceremony of the No Golf, No Life tournament that was held in Guadalajara, Jalisco at the Bosque Real Golf Club.