With the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin scheduled for September 17, Canelo Alvarez's supposed desire for a rematch after being defeated by Dmitry Bivol was left unsaid. Eddie Hearn, promoter of the Russian and partner of the Mexican, clarifies if this fight will happen or not and when.

Canelo Alvarez's face looked like it hadn't for a long time: after hearing the announcement of the official scorecards of the judges that sanctioned his boxing fight against Dmitry Bivol, his defeat by unanimous decision was decreed. With the shock in full splendor in him, the Mexican said that the only thing he had in mind was a rematch. When it was expected to be made official, the story suffered a twist: his next fight would be against Gennady Golovkin in September, not Bivol.

The Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin trilogy is one of the most anticipated fights... at least commercially. Simply put, the past two editions of this fight, held between 2017 and 2018, generated the sale of more than 2 million PPVs. Both the Mexican and the Kazakh took a purse of more than 60 million dollars.

In terms of sports, it is evident that there is bad blood between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The question is whether this fight is guaranteed to match their commercial expectations with an Alvarez who has just been stripped of his immortal status and a GGG who is already in his fourth decade of life.

Will Canelo Alvarez face Dmitry Bivol again someday? Eddie Hearn's answer

Saul Canelo Alvarez is the master of his own boxing destiny. And the promoters he works with for each of his fights are his partners, rather than his employers. Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, is a case in point, with the subtle addition that the Englishman has apparently become a friend of Alvarez. That's why he becomes a credible source for anything he says about the Mexican fighter.

Hearn thus advanced the status of the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol once the Mexican will first fight Gennady Golovkin on September 17: "We spoke to Bivol and his team, we're working on the rematch for 'Cinco De Mayo' next year. There's no way Canelo won't take that fight." stated Eddie for DAZN Boxing Show.

This possible postponement of the Alvarez-Bivol rematch could give the Mexican a great opportunity to not only cleanse his legacy by exacting revenge but to extend it, perhaps, to infinity. This, because according to Eddie Hearn, Dmitry Bivol could soon fight the winner of the fight between Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr (to be held in June 18), a fight that, if won, would make him the Undisputed World Light heavyweight Champion.