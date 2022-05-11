Immediately after being declared the loser of the fight against Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena, Canelo Alvarez expressed his desire to have a rematch with the Russian champion right away. However, Bivol has already revealed the real goal he is pursuing in his boxing career.

Saul Canelo Alvarez's competitive gene was activated as soon as he learned that the judges of his May 7 fight had chosen Dmitry Bivol as the winner. Taking his second loss in 17 years in professional boxing was not a pleasant experience for the Mexican, who immediately asked his opponent for a rematch. However, Bivol has already revealed his priorities.

Since September 14, 2013, Canelo Alvarez did not know the bitter taste of defeat. On that occasion, at only 23 years old, he could not decipher the complicated puzzle that Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of the best boxers in history, represented. The result was obvious: there was no doubt that Alvarez had lost the fight.

Almost 9 years later, the formula was repeated. A complicated opponent, with fast hands, without any respect to his name, like Dmitry Bivol, made the native of Guadalajara run into a wall. And although the judges' scorecards reported a close fight, the reality is that Alvarez was never in control of the battle: the Russian, who retained his WBA World Light heavyweight title, was the one who landed more and better punches throughout 12 rounds.

Canelo's desire for rematch at risk? Dmitry Bivol reveals his next target

In boxing there is always talk of a fighter who occupies side A and another who embodies side B; the former is the one who determines the times and conditions to be respected for a fight to happen. Canelo Alvarez was used to occupying this side of the equation for almost 6 years, but, at least against Dmitry Bivol, he no longer has the absolute control to dictate when and how the rematch is agreed upon.

The WBA 175-pound world champion has it clear, which is why he has already mentioned where a rematch with Canelo Alvarez ranks on his list of goals to achieve in his boxing career, according to what he said in an interview for DAZN Boxing Show.

"It is not my goal to have a rematch with Canelo Alvarez. I have a goal, and that is to be undisputed (in the Light heavyweight division)." stated Bivol. This means that his next opponent may be the winner of the clash between his fellow countryman Artur Beterbiev and American Joe Smith Jr., in which the WBC, WBO and IBF 175 World titles will be at stake.

There is still hope for Canelo Alvarez

However, all is not lost for the current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion, as Dmitry Bivol recognizes that in the fight they had it was Canelo Alvarez who gave him the opportunity to show himself to the world and that is why he will return the courtesy.

"I will give him the rematch, of course, if he wants to. He moved up and gave me the opportunity, and I will give him the same opportunity", said the undefeated Russian. So the chance to see Canelo attempting to avenge his loss is still there.