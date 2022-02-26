David Benavidez is hurt after not being part of the list of boxers the Pound for Pound boxing king Canelo Alvarez has selected to face in 2022, starting with Dmitry Bivol in May. Check out the statement he said about the Mexican star's next fights and his lucrative guaranteed earning.

Finally, it is official Canelo Alvarez's fight plan for 2022. In a partnership with Eddie Hearn and DAZN, he will face Light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol in May, Gennady Golovkin in September, and a surprise bout to be made in December. However, the one who is not as excited as boxing fans is David Benavidez, who was not considered by Alvarez and has made a hurtful statement about the Mexican's next rivals.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is adding steps to a staircase that seems to have reached its end every time he fights and climbs it. If the Undisputed Super middleweight Champion defeats Bivol he would become a two-time 175-pound titleholder. Nevertheless and despite the Russian's low profile, he could be one of the hardest challenges of Alvarez's career. The one of May 7 will not be an easy night for both.

According to ESPN's reporter Mike Coppinger and a Hearn's interview for IFL TV, the original two-fight and $100 million deal the Mexican star had reached with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN could have already muted into a three-clash deal and $160 million guaranteed earning for Canelo, as there might be a chance of witnessing the latter facing 168-pound contender John Ryder or Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu in England or even in Mexico by the end of 2022 as long as Alvarez manages to win against Bivol and Golovkin.

David Benavidez's spicy reaction to Canelo Alvarez's next fight announcement

Like a chain reaction, with Alvarez having selected his opponents for all of his 2022 fights, the non-chosen ones will have to figure out what to do with their careers. One of the affected is former two-time Super middleweight Champion and now contender David Benavidez. The Mexican-American has insisted a lot on having a title shot against Canelo but he has got nothing but deceptions so far.

Then, Benavidez has taken the opportunity to share his position about Alvarez's upcoming fights: "We all knew Canelo wouldn't want to fight me. He's fought his tough fights, he's a businessman. For him, it's not fighting the best, it's business. I'm focused on … fighting the best fights I can get with fighters who are willing to fight me." stated the 25 years old boxer according to Lance Pugmire.

The analysis of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol made by David Benavidez

In an interview for the Youtube Channel Fight Hype, El Bandera Roja had previously already analyzed the clash between Canelo and Bivol: "Bivol is a good fighter. I have sparred with him earlier and he has power but, to be honest, he has nothing else than the "1-2. Canelo knows how to evade the punches by bending a lot, and then he needs to be attacked to the body, and I think Bivol is not brilliant on that."

Recently, Benavidez has been pointed out by former World Champions and boxing legends Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Mike Tyson as the most difficult challenge available nowadays for Canelo Alvarez, but it seems he must continue waiting in the line for his opportunity by facing meanwhile Canadian former Middleweight titlist David Lemieux in the upcoming months.