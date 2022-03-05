One of the bitterest critics of the current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez is 168-pound contender David Benavidez and his team. They have revealed the main reason for their bad blood to the Mexican superstar. Get to know it.

Unfortunately for the many contenders waiting in the line to be picked up for him to share the ring, and probably to earn the biggest pay of their careers, Canelo Alvarez can only fight one boxer at a time. Not being chosen causes anger in them, but there is a difference between disappointment and bad blood. Sometimes, it seems that David Benavidez's team critics of Alvarez are more focused on the latter.

After announcing the boxing path he will follow in 2022 (three fights: May, September and, probably December), Canelo Alvarez sent a message to those he did not pick to fight him, telling them what to do if they want to earn a chance to share the ring with him.

By challenging WBA titlist Russian Dmitry Bivol, the current Pound for Pound king is aiming to become a two-time World Light heavyweight Champion, an unaccomplished feat for a Mexican so far, and only achieved twice in boxing history for a Latin American. A juicy enough reward to make Canelo climb 1 weight class.

David Benavidez's team explains why their bad blood to Canelo Alvarez

From saying Canelo Alvarez has fear of fighting David Benavidez, to pointing out he is only thinking about business and not in boxing legacy, the critics of the two-time and now former World Super middleweight Champion team to the Mexican superstar are always there. They tell not just about anger, but above all animosity.

In an interview for the Youtube Channel No Se Puede Jugar Boxeo (Boxing cannot be taken lightly), Jose Benavidez, the head of his son David's team shared when and why did the bad blood against Canelo start: "It was because of Canelo's brother... He said David was a drug addict and more things... obviously, after listening to that kind of things about your son, you get heated. That is the exact time when everything started.”.

And in a contradictory way, Benavidez Sr. also pointed out Eddy Reynoso as one of the trash-talkers to his son: "Then, Eddy Reynoso began to talk about David. He said that he does not deserve the shot against Canelo due to his lack of discipline. That also bothers me. However, if I cross with Edy, I would shake his hand. They have worked hard, they are disciplined people and deserve what they have and more.".

When is David Benavidez's next fight and against who?

The Bandera Roja (25-0-0, 22 KOs) has finally announced his next clash: he will meet former World Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (43-4-0, 36 KOs) on May 21 at the Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. This is a fight between WBC's two top contenders, so the winner may earn a mandatory shot for Canelo Alvarez's 168-pounds belt.