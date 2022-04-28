Let's hope it's not a bad omen: British promoter and Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn said the mega fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on April 30 can be compared to another mega clash that was widely expected and ended up disappointing many.

There is no doubt that in women's boxing there will be a before and after the mega fight on April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York, in which Katie Taylor defends her unbeaten status and Undisputed World Lightweight Female Champion against the dangerous Amanda Serrano, represented by Jake Paul. In this regard, Eddie Hearn made a comparison that, in an attempt to enhance the fight, may end up being a bad augury.

In today's boxing world, it is difficult for two of the best pound-for-pound fighters to face each other if they do not share a division or promoter. That is the greatness of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, because they are at the top of women's boxing and, despite not sharing weight class or promoter, they will step into the ring to determine who is the true queen of the Sweet Science.

Irish Taylor, 35, has a record of 20-0-0, 6 KOs, and is the current WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF World Lightweight Champion. In addition, she was a gold medalist at London 2012. For her part, the 33-year-old Puerto Rican Serrano, 42-1-1, 30 KOs, is a true legend in the ring as she has been seven-division World Female Champion.

The unfortunate comparison of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano by Eddie Hearn

In an interview for the Youtube channel IFLTV, Eddie Hearn shared his excitement for being one of the two promoters who were able to achieve the first female fight to star in a boxing card at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

However, his joy may have betrayed him as he compared Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano to a mega men's boxing fight that paralyzed the world in 2015 by starring two of the best pound-for-pound fighters, even in history, but ended up disappointing the millions who watched it because of its lack of action.

“We’re talking two legends of the sport. This is Mayweather vs Pacquiao for women’s boxing. You’ve got an undisputed champion and you’ve got a seven-division champion. It’s putting a blueprint in place but not every fight is going to sell out the Garden.” stated Hearn.

The disappointing fight between Mayweather Jr. and Pacquiao

The night of May 2, 2015 was shaping up to be one of the most memorable in boxing history. Two legendary fighters, world champions in multiple weight classes, and future Hall of Famers, faced each other in the mecca of boxing, Las Vegas, with world championships on the line. What could go wrong?

They say boxing is all about styles, and that's what went wrong in the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao matchup. The unwavering tendency of the Money not to be touched over attacking, and an unfortunate night for the Pacman delivered a fight lacking in action, with a low percentage of punches thrown and landed, which ended up with the American winning by UD.