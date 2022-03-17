Fortunately for George Kambosos Jr., the 135 pounds division is full of great fighters. With Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko completely focused on helping his country, promoter Eddie Hearn shares who might be the chosen one to fight for the Australian's belts.

One of the boxing divisions that would need the existence of more than four major World Championships to do justice to the fighters who inhabit it is the Lightweight division. The current main man of the category, George Kambosos Jr. is about to announce his next fight, which looks great according to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Originally, a mega-fight that promised to cripple the division was being planned. George Kambosos Jr. was set to defend his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in Australia against former champion Vasyl Lomachenko. The Ukrainian was ready to try to regain the titles that Teofimo Lopez took from him in 2020.

However, Ukraine needs today more than ever its idols, its heroes, to keep the hope of its people, so Lomachenko (16-2-0, 11 KOs) is totally focused on it and the fight with Kambosos Jr. (20-0-0, 10 KOs) was left for a better occasion.

The new opponent who would be very close to face George Kambosos Jr.

According to Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, a fight is very close to being finalized at 135 pounds. Although it is labeled as an emerging fight, it is actually a mega-event because the winner will become the Undisputed Champion of the division: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney.

"I believe this fight is going to get to closed. I think that obviously the Ukraine situation with Lomachenko rules him out of the mix as well here. Talks have been very positive between DAZN and Matchroom, Haney, DAZN, and Lou DiBella. I just feel that we can close this fight and it’s a must-make. The Undisputed Lightweight world championship in a stadium, in Australia, give George Kambosos his day. Give Devin Haney, who I believe is one of the biggest emerging stars in the sport, his opportunity to become Undisputed champion. If George wins, we can run it back in America, not a problem.", stated Hearns to the DAZN Boxing Show.

Devin Haney holds the WBC World Lightweight Championship. The American fighter is only 23 years old but he boasts a record of 27-0-0 with 15 KOs. In his three more recent bouts, he has overcome Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, and contender Joseph Diaz. Undoubtedly, a clash with Kambosos Jr. could be one of the most anticipated fights of 2022.