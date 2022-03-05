Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn is one of the most successful promoters nowadays. Ahead of the exciting clash between Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Rey Martinez, he shared his position about who could be the last man to stand in San Diego.

When boxing fans were losing their hope of watching another war of the four-division World Champion Roman Gonzalez, due to Gallito Estrada's withdrawal after being infected with Covid-19, a brave contender accepted the challenge of his life: to face Chocolatito with only 6 weeks to train for the clash. His name, Julio Cesar Martinez. Promoter Eddie Hearn shared his prediction on it.

Because of the short time to be in shape for this Junior bantamweight fight, Rey Martinez (18-1-0, 14 KOs), lost the very first round against the scale. He weighed 1.4 pounds more than the limit (115). After the Mexican accepted to pay a 20% fine of his purse and had another weigh-in the morning before the fight, in which he could not weigh more than 125 pounds, the fight is still on.

On the other hand, Roman Gonzalez easily checked on 114.8 lbs. The Nicaraguan legend (50-3-0, 41 KOs) wishes to get back the Junior bantamweight titles he once had, so if he wants to get close to his goal, he has to defeat the thorny Martinez to become a mandatory rival for the current WBC champion Jesse Rodriguez.

Eddie Hearn's shocking prediction on Chocolatito vs Rey Martinez

As one of the closest persons to the best boxers in the world, Eddie Hearn's opinion must be heard. He is so excited about the clash between Roman Gonzalez and the emerging contender Julio Cesar Martinez, that his prediction was totally unexpected.

"The best fight I have ever seen live was Chocolatito vs Estrada II, but now I am way more excited for Chocolatito vs Martinez because Martinez is a crazy son of a b...ch and really anything can happen here. Martinez can knockout Chocolatito in just one round. This could be a real war, and even Martinez can be stopped by Chocolatito at the end of the fight. Anything can happen", said Hearn according to Izquierdazo.

The British promoter shared the moment when he offered Rey Martinez and his trainer Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez's lifelong coach, to replace Gallito Estrada: "I texted Reynoso and told him 'Is a remote possibility but could Rey Martinez take the Chocolatito fight?' Then Eddy answered me 'My crazy fighter is ready'. After that, 'Chocolatito' accepted too and everything was settled."

Who is Julio Cesar Rey Martinez?

Being born 27 years ago in one of the toughest neighborhoods of Mexico City, Julio Cesar Martinez is an authentic Kamikaze in the ring, as he enjoys exchanging blows at any time of a fight. He is the current WBC Flyweight Champion of the world, having conquered his title in 2019. So far, he has made 3 successful defenses of it.

His only defeat came on his professional debut in 2015. Since then, he has faced skilled opponents such as former World Champion Edgar Sosa, and contenders Charlie Edwards, and McWilliams Arroyo. During his amateur career, Martinez held 250 fights, having won 220.