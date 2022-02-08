An exotic comeback to boxing paid activity was the one that Floyd Mayweather Jr. had on the mind as he was supposed to clash Emirati Youtuber Money Kicks in a helipad of a luxury hotel in Dubai. Check the update of the event.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. does not like conventional boxing experiences. His sports life has never been in that way. He is part of the exclusive list of World Champions in 5 different weight classes, retired undefeated, and the last professional fight of his career was against UFC star Conor McGregor. His last extravagant tale was the exhibition bout he wanted to have in Dubai on a hotel's helipad against Youtuber Money Kicks.

Mayweather Jr's supposed rival real name is Rashed Belhasa. Money Kicks is considered as one of the top influencers of his country with millions of followers on his social media: Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok. He is the son of a prominent Emirati businessman, which made him one of the richest boys in the Middle East.

So far, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has starred in two exhibitions fights. The first one was on New Year's Eve in 2018 in Japan against local kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Then, he clashed against Youtuber Logan Paul in 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Pretty Boy named these events, which left him millionaire earnings, as "legalized bank robberies".

Will the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Money Kicks fight will happen?

According to several reports of British media such as Talksport, Daily Mail, and Mirror, the "limited edition boxing showcase", as Mayweather called it, between the American legendary boxer and the Emirati Youtuber is off as the negotiations have broken down.

The Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Money Kicks fight was supposed to be on February 20, four days before Floyd's 45-year birthday. The venue for the event was unusual: Burj Al Arab hotel's helipad in Dubai, a place Money knows well as he has helped former British World Champion Anthony Joshua to train exactly there.

If it would have happened, this boxing fight would not have been the first sports event to be held in the 689 feet high structure: in 2005, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer played a 20-minute match there, in an iconic moment of tennis' history.