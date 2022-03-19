Gervonta Davis may be one of the most avoided fighters due to his massive power. However, it seems that the Tank has done the same thing as an interesting Lightweight contender is willing to clash with him for a long time ago but has got no answer yet.

Even without an absolute World Championship on his waist right now, Gervonta Davis is one of the most targeted men in boxing. Among all the options available to pick, there is a Lightweight prospect that he could have been ducking since 2021, preventing boxing fans to enjoy one of the most anticipated clashes.

On May 28, the Tank Davis has already a scheduled fight against Rolando Romero, a clash that was supposed to happen in December 2021 but was canceled due to Romero's legal accusations of sexual harassment from which he was acquitted later.

Gervonta Davis (26-0-0, 24 KOs) is putting on the table his minor WBA Lightweight title, the one he took away from Cuban Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2019. On the other hand, Rolando Romero is exposing his undefeated condition (14-0-0, 12 KOs). Undoubtedly, this fight to be held at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, may not last long due to the power in the fists of both contenders.

The rival Gervonta Davis does not want to face

The best fights for boxing fans are surely the most difficult ones to have for the boxers, however, that is how legacy and greatness is achieved. There is a rival that could offer a great reputation reward to Gervonta Davis, but it seems that the latter may have been ducking him, at least this is what Oscar de la Hoya has suggested.

In an interview for the DAZN Boxing Show, the Golden Boy has confirmed the interest that Ryan Garcia, one of his charges has in colliding with Tank Davis. King Ry has made this public many times, especially after defeating Luke Campbell in 2021. Nevertheless, an answer is still being waited.

"The truth behind it is that we never received any type of offer", stated De la Hoya to put an end to the rumors about Ryan Garcia clashing soon with Gervonta Davis. Instead of this megafight, the California native may have other plans for his short future.

"Ryan Garcia, if everything goes well on April 9th on DAZN, I’m looking hopefully to continue the discussions with Lou DiBella and fight Kambosos,", shared the Golden Boy. This might happen after the Australian unified Lightweight Champion fights Devin Haney, one of the most consistent names that have been linked to him after Lomachenko's withdrawal.