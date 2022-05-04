Las Vegas is an attractive destination in its own right, packed with its myriad attractions, fantastic restaurants and casinos. However if you add an elite boxing match like Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol, it becomes unbeatable. If you can attend the fight, congratulations and enjoy it. If not, don't worry, you can always buy the PPV. Check here how much it costs.

On May 7, every boxing fan has an unmissable date. Fans with a high level of expertise as well as those who are just amateurs will be attentive to the fight of Pound for Pound King Canelo Alvarez against Dmitry Bivol for the World Light heayweight title. If it is not possible to attend live in Las Vegas, there is the always seductive possibility of watching it on pay-per-view.

The T-Mobile Arena will be Canelo Alvarez's home for the sixth time in his successful career, after the Mexican inaugurated it as a boxing venue in 2016 with a brutal KO of Amir Khan. The challenge is very complicated because although Bivol lacks media notoriety, he is one of the most solid world champions in the world today with a record of 19-0-0, 11 KOs and almost five years as a World Champion.

Alvarez is aiming to become two-times World Light heavyweight Champion, a feat that would put him once again in the boxing history books, just as he did when he became the first fighter to be Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion.

The cost of the PPV for the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight

First of all, it should be noted that only through DAZN you will be able to enjoy the live broadcast of this fight. This streaming service offers this evening in two different prices: one available for registered users and another for those who register for the Canelo vs Bivol.

For those who are already DAZN customers, the current Pound for Pound King fight will be available for a price of $59.99, in addition to the subscription fee already paid, which could be $149.99 for a year or $19.99 a month.

In the case of new comers, DAZN offers them to purchase both the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol PPV and a full month of the rest of the boxing cards for the same $79.99 price. This is an upgrade from the Alvarez vs Caleb Plant fight, which paid the same amount but only for that event.