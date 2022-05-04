Although he is fully focused for the tough fight against Dmitry Bivol, Saul Canelo Alvarez has already visualized what's next for his boxing career should things go his way on May 7. Find out if Jake Paul or Oleksandr Usyk are on his radar.

Saul Canelo Alvarez is preparing for another date with history, one more in his career when he faces Dmitry Bivol, who holds the WBA World Light heavyweight title, on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bivol, born in Kyrgyzstan but naturalized Russian, comes into this bout undefeated after 19 fights, all of which he has won with 11 knockouts. He became world champion in 2017 and has made 7 successful defenses of his World title so far.

Canelo Alvarez is looking forward to win his 14th World Championship in 17 years as a professional boxe, and also is aiming to become two-times World Light Heavyweight Champion, this after snatching Sergey Kovalev WBO 175 World belt in 2019 with a spectacular knockout in las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez gives hope to Jake Paul

In a meeting with several media in Las Vegas, as a part of the last promotional events ahead of his fight with Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez was questioned about the possibility of Jake Paul facing him, after the Youtuber has pointed him out on several occasions as his big target.

"That's fine. On the contrary, it's an honor for me to be in this position and that everyone wants to face me, it's an honor for me.... Maybe in two years we could talk about it. Maybe, maybe yes (they would love me for knocking him out). I hope he gets a lot better and does a great job, I hope he takes it seriously.", stated Alvarez.

Is a fight against Oleksandr Usyk insane?

"They say a lot of things (about moving up a division and fighting Usyk) and as a fighter I don't care, I fight everyone, but there are priorites. I have this fight in front of me (against Dmitry Bivol) and the rest doesn't matter to me, but why not fight Usyk?", this was Canelo Alvarez reply concerning a clash with the current unified World Heavyweight Champion.

Regarding this issue, Matchroom Boxing Chairman and Canelo Alvarez partner in the promotion of his fight against Dmitry Bivol, Eddie Hearn has reinforced Alvarez's idea of not considering unviable a clash against Oleksandr Usyk.

"He genuily beleive he can beat Oleksandr Usyk. He said to me 'If you can make that fight one pound above Cruiserweight, I would beat him." stated Hearn in an interview for the Youtube show From the Corner hosted by JOE.

Canelo Alvarez's goal if he achieves to defeat Dmitry Bivol

The fight against Dmitry Bivol means a lot to Canelo Alvarez. In addition to winning his fourteenth boxing title and becoming two-times World Light Heavyweight Champion, a win against the Russian would point the way forward in his career. One that would be tinged with gold.

"Me personally, I would like to conquer the whole category (175 pounds). Imagine the fact of becoming an Undisputed World Champion in two different weight classes in a matter of two years, and above all, this one (Light heavyweight division) is a really tough one. Fighters like Bivol or Beterbiev. It is very complicated but I like the idea of", shared Canelo to TUDN.