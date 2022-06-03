Mexico's Saul Canelo Alvarez takes on Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin in the fight that will complete his trilogy in the ring. However, one of Alvarez's compatriots, and true boxing legend, Julio Cesar Chavez shared a prediction about this fight that could discourage people from consuming it.

Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, shared with singular joy that the two biggest fights in boxing today have Mexico's Canelo Alvarez as the common denominator: the rematch against Dmitry Bivol and the third part of his rivalry with Gennady Golovkin. The latter one is happening first, on September 17. However, this opinion is not shared in the least by one of the legends of the sport, the also Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez.

After his resounding defeat on May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Canelo Alvarez generated a world of speculation as to what his next fight would be. Immediately after learning the judges' cards, who gave a unanimous victory to Bivol, Saul mentioned that the only thing he wanted was to have the opportunity to get revenge on the Russian as soon as possible.

However, weeks later, and with his heart rate and emotions drastically grounded, Canelo announced that his next opponent would be Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin. This fight was already signed before the Bivol clash and Alvarez decided to fulfill his contractual commitments rather than satisfy his personal desires.

Julio Cesar Chavez not motivated by Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III

One of the most authoritative voices to comment on Canelo Alvarez's career is undoubtedly Julio Cesar Chavez. Mexican but above all a three-division World Champion and one of the best boxers in history. When Chavez speaks, you have to pay attention to him. Although what he said about the Canelo-GGG III clash will surely not please the Guadalajara native.

"The third fight with Golovkin I think comes too late, but I still think Golovkin is going to put up a fight." stated Chavez to En Juego Deportes, despite the fact that the 24 previous rounds of the rivalry between the Mexican and the Kazakh were vibrant, and possibly the best in both of Canelo and Golovkin's careers.

Although this matchup is not one of the best in boxing today for Julio Cesar Chavez, the legendary former Mexican boxer took the time to predict the outcome of the fight that will take place on September 17.

"I think Canelo right now is at his weight, Golovkin has to move up in weight, his age, so I think Canelo is going to knock out Golovkin.", said El Gran Campeon Mexicano. If his prediction comes true, the scales after three fights between them, would be tilted towards Canelo with two wins, a draw and no victory for Golovkin.