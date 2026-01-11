Chiefs coach officially considering leaving Andy Reid for AFC rivals in 2026

It’s still too early in the offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, but one thing is for certain: their coaching staff will look different next year. Even though head coach Andy Reid made it clear he isn’t going anywhere in 2026, the rumors about potential departures around him are starting to become real.

Recently, Chiefs defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio confirmed he’s leaving Reid for another team to return to college football with the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels. Before that, Kansas City saw assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham pack the bags to join his father Kyle at the University of Michigan.

Now, the Chiefs know that they could definitely lose more coaches with assistants interviewing for head coaching jobs. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has officially spoken with multiple AFC teams, which shows that he’s seriously considering his options outside Kansas City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shortly after the Tennessee Titans announced Nagy and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo were among multiple HC candidates they’ve recently interviewed, the Baltimore Ravens confirmed Nagy talked to them too.

Matt Nagy gestures during a Chiefs game.

Advertisement

Nagy has even drawn interest from Chiefs AFC West rivals Las Vegas Raiders, who are looking for a new head coach after a one-year experience with Pete Carroll. In the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals also requested permission to speak with Nagy.

Advertisement

Nagy might be looking to leave his own mark without Reid, Chiefs

see also Chiefs reportedly part ways with Andy Reid coach ahead of 2026 NFL season

With his contract as offensive coordinator expiring this offseason, Nagy is entertaining the possibility of working as a head coach in the NFL again. His previous experience at the helm of the Chicago Bears (2018-2021) left him with a sour taste, having gone winless in two playoff appearances.

Advertisement

Nagy has been put in a great position to run a successful offense with Patrick Mahomes under center in the last few years, but after many seasons under Reid‘s wing, it appears that he wants to fly on his own again. Or at least he’s evaluating the options to do so.

Names to watch for potential Chiefs OC opening

Reid isn’t standing on his assistants’ way, and with Nagy already speaking with multiple teams—most of them from the same conference, Chiefs fans can’t help but wonder who their next offensive coordinator might be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes at Texas Tech and had a successful season as OC for the Washington Commanders in 2024, is a big name in the open market. Eric Bienemy, currently running backs coach for the Chicago Bears, could also emerge as a potential candidate after overseeing the Chiefs offense from 2018-2022. For now this is just hypothetic, but with Nagy showing real interest in other positions, it could become a realistic scenario in Kansas City.