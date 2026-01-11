NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly face Cody Bellinger challenge with Alex Bregman joining Cubs

With Alex Bregman joining the Chicago Cubs, the landscape of MLB trade targets has shifted significantly. The Boston Red Sox, along with the New York Yankees and New York Mets, are now grappling with the ramifications of Bregman’s move, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Bregman’s addition to the Cubs has created an unexpected ripple effect across the league, and Cody Bellinger‘s future is among them.

Nightengale noted on social media platform X that Bellinger, at 30, is commanding high interest, particularly from the Yankees and other clubs. This revelation has reportedly pushed both the Yanks and Mets to reassess their strategies and consider what offers might lure Bellinger.

For the Yankees, this development could be a pivotal moment. It’s reported that they are seriously contemplating the possibility of acquiring Bellinger, who is among the most sought-after players this offseason. Bregman’s contract with the Cubs unfolded at $175 million over five years, setting a high benchmark that might influence ongoing negotiations.

The New York Mets remain in contention for Bellinger, but uncertainty looms due to his reportedly steep contract demands. Their pursuit, however, indicates a continuing interest despite these hurdles.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees connects a home run.

Bellinger’s current status

With anticipation mounting around Bellinger’s next destination, it appears that the Yankees might be exploring alternatives. Rumors suggest they could be considering two other prospects if Bellinger doesn’t materialize as a viable option for the upcoming season.

Moreover, the Yankees may bide their time with Bellinger, as he’s a premier target this offseason. Alongside the Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers have now emerged as significant contenders in the race for his services, potentially extending into the 2026 MLB season.

The already complex scenario for teams vying for Bellinger’s acquisition is now clouded further by the Bregman situation. This has injected an added layer of uncertainty for Yankees fans hopeful for Bellinger’s entrance, leaving much to speculate as the offseason progresses.

