Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Spanish Super Cup 2026 final

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final, where a new champion will be crowned in a clash that promises goals, drama, and elite-level soccer. El Clásico once again brings together two of the most successful clubs in the country, with both sides advancing to the decisive match after delivering impressive semifinal performances.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona arrive with confidence after delivering a strong 5–0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the semifinal. Ferran Torres opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, setting the stage for an overwhelming attacking display that also saw Fermin Lopez, Roony Bardghji, and Raphinha find the back of the net before halftime. The Blaugrana currently lead LaLiga with a four-point cushion, reinforcing their strong form heading into the final.

Real Madrid secured their spot by edging Atlético Madrid 2–1 in a tightly contested derby. Federico Valverde struck early with a brilliant free kick, and Rodrygo extended the lead early in the second half before Alexander Sorloth pulled one back to keep the contest alive. Sitting second in the league, Real Madrid now focus on lifting silverware in another high-stakes chapter of El Clásico.