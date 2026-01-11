Trending topics:
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Spanish Super Cup 2026 final

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Pedri of Barcelona and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid.
© Angel MartinezPedri of Barcelona and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid.

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final, where a new champion will be crowned in a clash that promises goals, drama, and elite-level soccer. El Clásico once again brings together two of the most successful clubs in the country, with both sides advancing to the decisive match after delivering impressive semifinal performances.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona arrive with confidence after delivering a strong 5–0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the semifinal. Ferran Torres opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, setting the stage for an overwhelming attacking display that also saw Fermin Lopez, Roony Bardghji, and Raphinha find the back of the net before halftime. The Blaugrana currently lead LaLiga with a four-point cushion, reinforcing their strong form heading into the final.

Real Madrid secured their spot by edging Atlético Madrid 2–1 in a tightly contested derby. Federico Valverde struck early with a brilliant free kick, and Rodrygo extended the lead early in the second half before Alexander Sorloth pulled one back to keep the contest alive. Sitting second in the league, Real Madrid now focus on lifting silverware in another high-stakes chapter of El Clásico.

Barcelona confirmed starting XI!

Barcelona, led by Hansi Flick, will line up with: Joan García; Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Jules Koundé; Pedri, Fermín López, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Real Madrid confirmed lineup!

Here's Real Madrid's confirmed starting eleven against Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup final!

Today’s referees

There was a late change to the officiating crew in the hours leading up to kickoff. The Royal Spanish Soccer Federation was forced to adjust the original referee assignment after Adrián Cordero Vega suffered an injury and was ruled out from serving as the fourth official for today’s match.

In response, the Referees Technical Committee moved quickly and appointed Adrián Quintero González as his replacement. The rest of the officiating team remains unchanged. José Luis Munuera Montero has been appointed as the main referee for the final, with Íñigo Prieto and Antonio Martínez serving as assistant referees on the sidelines, while Daniel Trujillo oversees VAR duties alongside assistant Davi Gálvez.

Start time and how to watch

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will get underway at 2:00 PM ET (PT:11:00 AM)

Watch this Spanish Super Cup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Barcelona and Real Madrid clash in 2026 Spanish Super Cup final

Welcome to our live blog of the Spanish Super Cup final. Barcelona face Real Madrid in this highly anticipated El Clásico, with silverware on the line and pride at stake. Both sides arrive after strong semifinal performances and now meet on one of the biggest stages in soccer.

Stay with us for key updates, essential information, and minute-by-minute coverage as Barcelona and Real Madrid go head-to-head in today’s final.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
