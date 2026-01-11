NY Mets reportedly make decision as Cody Bellinger’s demands surface in battle with NY Yankees

Whoever said the Subway Series doesn’t take place until the 2026 MLB season begins surely hasn’t done their homework on the rivalry between the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Well ahead of Opening Day, the two clubs are already engaged in a tense bidding war for Cody Bellinger. However, it appears the Orange and Blue are unwilling to budge on the outfielder’s demands.

In a surprising turn of events, the market for Bellinger has seen two of its biggest suitors take firm stances. On the one hand, the Yankees have reportedly accepted the harsh possibility that Bellinger is leaving.

As for the Mets, there are few things that bring them more joy than snatching stars away from the Bronx and into Queens. However, with Bellinger reportedly seeking a seven-year contract, the Mets may have made it clear that such a deal is well past their cup of tea.

“A potential breakdown between the Yankees and Bellinger probably won’t have the Mets budging much. There isn’t a world that exists where the Mets hand Bellinger a seven-year deal,” as reported by Rising Apple’s Tim Boyle.

Cody Bellinger practicing before a Yankees game.

Bellinger’s projected contract

According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Bellinger is projected to sign a six-year, $180 million contract ($30 million salary) ahead of the 2026 MLB season. However, following reports of the Yankees’ five-year, $150 million deal offered to the star outfielder and first baseman, the price may have gone up.

Mets may sign Bellinger for less

However, there is another possibility—one the Pinstripers won’t love. Perhaps Bellinger’s demands are different for the Yankees than for other potential suitors. As it stands, the Mets have yet to submit a formal offer to Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras.

When—and if—they do, the Mets could learn that Bellinger is willing to take a pay cut to leave the Bronx—even if it means making the crosstown move to Queens.

Still, for the time being, the Orange and Blue are prioritizing their pursuit of Kyle Tucker. In more ways than one, their interest in Bellinger is largely rivalry-driven, and their lurking around is a way to push the Yankees into a rushed business decision.

