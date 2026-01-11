Former Orioles DH signs minor-league deal with Blue Jays as Bo Bichette remains in limbo

The Toronto Blue Jays have not given up on Bo Bichette, but they continue to explore other ways to improve the roster moving forward. As part of that effort, the club has signed former Baltimore Orioles slugger Eloy Jimenez to a minor league deal, hoping he can factor into the team’s plans.

The report came from Mike Rodriguez on X (@mikedeportes): “According to my sources, Eloy Jimenez has just reached an agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays. The deal is a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training.”

Jimenez did not play in the MLB during the 2025 season. His most recent big-league action came in 2024, when he appeared with the Orioles after spending the 2019–2024 seasons with the Chicago White Sox. While he’s no longer a frontline piece, Jimenez is a veteran presence who could provide depth as the Blue Jays wait to see how Bichette’s situation unfolds.

Solid numbers from the former Oriole

In his most recent MLB season, Jimenez played 65 games with the White Sox and 33 with the Orioles, marking his third-highest total in games played at the big-league level. He has not surpassed 100 games in a season since 2023. In 2024, he posted a .234 batting average with 77 hits, six home runs, the lowest total of his career and 23 RBIs.

With Toronto still firmly in the Bichette sweepstakes, the likely plan is to use Jimenez as a utility or depth option if he earns a spot through spring training. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies continue to push aggressively for Bichette, with January 12 reportedly shaping up as a pivotal date in determining his future.

The Blue Jays’ efforts to bring back their former star have become so relentless that even those outside the organization are getting involved. “Bo Bichette has been offered free steak for life by Toronto’s Animl Steakhouse if he re-signs with the Blue Jays,” TSN wrote on X.