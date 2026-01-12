NY Mets join Dodgers and Blue Jays in major move to pursue top free agent

The New York Mets were recently mentioned in a report indicating they have already taken a significant step toward signing Kyle Tucker, joining the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays in what has become a highly competitive race for the star outfielder.

The report came from Jim Duquette on X (@JimDuquetteGM): “A league source confirmed to me that the three main teams involved in the Tucker negotiations (TOR, LAD, NYM) have all met with the player, either in person or over Zoom, as part of the recruiting process for a star player.”

Duquette also noted that formal offers from those teams could surface at any moment. “Will be interesting to see if any of the three teams increase their offers soon to separate themselves from the others,” he wrote on X.

Tucker and Mets reportedly had strong meeting

In a separate report regarding the meeting between Tucker and the Mets, Pat Ragazzo indicated there was clear chemistry between the two sides. “The meeting was said to have gone well, and the Mets are cautiously optimistic about their chances in the race with the Dodgers and Blue Jays,” a positive sign for New York’s pursuit.

It recently became known that the Mets’ front office has been aggressively targeting Tucker. This latest report of a formal meeting only increases the likelihood of a deal, whether it ends up being a massive $400 million contract or a shorter-term agreement, as Bob Nightengale suggested in recent days.

“Should the Mets sign Tucker, he could potentially take over right field duties, which would push Juan Soto to left field or vice versa. The Mets have Tyrone Taylor, Carson Benge, and Jett Williams set to compete for the center field job in their outfield,” Ragazzo wrote for Sports Illustrated, outlining how Tucker could fit into New York’s lineup.