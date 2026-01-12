Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets join Dodgers and Blue Jays in major move to pursue top free agent

The New York Mets remain relentless in their pursuit of a top free agent who is also firmly on the radar of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, setting the stage for a decision that could come at any moment.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout.
© (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout.

The New York Mets were recently mentioned in a report indicating they have already taken a significant step toward signing Kyle Tucker, joining the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays in what has become a highly competitive race for the star outfielder.

The report came from Jim Duquette on X (@JimDuquetteGM): “A league source confirmed to me that the three main teams involved in the Tucker negotiations (TOR, LAD, NYM) have all met with the player, either in person or over Zoom, as part of the recruiting process for a star player.”

Duquette also noted that formal offers from those teams could surface at any moment. “Will be interesting to see if any of the three teams increase their offers soon to separate themselves from the others,” he wrote on X.

Advertisement

Tucker and Mets reportedly had strong meeting

In a separate report regarding the meeting between Tucker and the Mets, Pat Ragazzo indicated there was clear chemistry between the two sides. “The meeting was said to have gone well, and the Mets are cautiously optimistic about their chances in the race with the Dodgers and Blue Jays,” a positive sign for New York’s pursuit.

Advertisement

It recently became known that the Mets’ front office has been aggressively targeting Tucker. This latest report of a formal meeting only increases the likelihood of a deal, whether it ends up being a massive $400 million contract or a shorter-term agreement, as Bob Nightengale suggested in recent days.

Former Orioles DH signs minor-league deal with Blue Jays as Bo Bichette remains in limbo

see also

Former Orioles DH signs minor-league deal with Blue Jays as Bo Bichette remains in limbo

“Should the Mets sign Tucker, he could potentially take over right field duties, which would push Juan Soto to left field or vice versa. The Mets have Tyrone Taylor, Carson Benge, and Jett Williams set to compete for the center field job in their outfield,” Ragazzo wrote for Sports Illustrated, outlining how Tucker could fit into New York’s lineup.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Not Cody Bellinger: NY Mets reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to sign coveted free agent
MLB

Not Cody Bellinger: NY Mets reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to sign coveted free agent

Mets make firm decision on Bellinger’s demands amid battle with Yankees
MLB

Mets make firm decision on Bellinger’s demands amid battle with Yankees

NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly face Cody Bellinger challenge with Alex Bregman joining Cubs
MLB

NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly face Cody Bellinger challenge with Alex Bregman joining Cubs

2026 NFL playoff bracket updated after Patriots-Chargers in Wild Card round
NFL

2026 NFL playoff bracket updated after Patriots-Chargers in Wild Card round

Better Collective Logo