Bills coach could leave for another team in 2026 with Sean McDermott assistant set for HC interview

The Buffalo Bills could see changes in the offseason heading into the 2026 campaign. Sean McDermott has been at the helm for a while now, and even if he stays in charge, members of his coaching staff could be ready to pursue a new chapter elsewhere.

McDermott and the Bills reportedly face the possibility of losing a key assistant coach in 2026, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady seen as a possible candidate for a head coaching opening in the AFC.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Baltimore Ravens have requested to interview Brady for their head coaching job, vacant for the first time in 18 seasons as the team recently parted ways with John Harbaugh following its season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. Simultaneously, Harbaugh is seen as a possible head coach for Josh Allen if the Bills fire McDermott.

Joe Brady’s impact on Josh Allen and Bills offense

Even though he had a prior stint as offensive coordinator in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Brady made a name for himself after joining McDermott’s staff in Buffalo. Starting as quarterbacks coach in 2022, he unlocked the best version of Allen before being promoted to offensive coordinator after Ken Dorsey’s firing in 2023.

Joe Brady during a Bills practice.

That role was initially on an interim basis before the Bills named him their permanent OC in 2024, with the offense responding well under Brady. In his first full season running the offense, the Bills became the first team in NFL history to score 30+ rushing and 30+ receiving touchdowns, leading the AFC with an average 30.9 points per game. On top of that, Allen won NFL MVP for the first time in his career.

Having an NFL MVP of their own in two-time winner Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are now looking for a head coach that maximizes their quarterback’s potential. Brady’s success with Allen and the Bills’ offense could make him a natural fit for Baltimore.

Ravens not looking at Bills OC Joe Brady only

Still, McDermott and everyone in Buffalo shouldn’t enter panic mode yet. It appears that the Ravens are doing their due diligence in the coaching market, which makes sense since they haven’t been in this situation for nearly two decades.

The Ravens have already interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos quarterback coach and pass game coordinator Davis Webb, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy.

And they’re far from done. The Ravens are also set to speak with Kliff Kingsbury, who recently left his post as OC for the Washington Commanders, and Robert Saleh, currently serving as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

Either way, Brady will probably be a name to watch in the offseason, even if the Ravens hire another candidate. We’ll have to wait and see whether McDermott and the Bills get to keep the man who revitalized Allen and the offense.