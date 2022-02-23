When a legend talks, it must be listened to: the great Mexican Champion Julio Cesar Chavez was honest and said who is the only boxer that nowadays could represent a real challenge to his fellow countryman Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez is living the most glorious days of his boxing career. He is the face of this sport and not only fans but even the legends of the Sweet Science take that for granted. The last one to accolade Alvarez was his countryman and three-division World Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. who mentioned there is only one fighter that nowadays could make things difficult for Canelo.

The Undisputed Super middleweight king is on his way to announce his next fight. The list of likely opponents for Canelo is short and clear, given that there are only four names that have been mentioned in rumors, media reports, and statements of his team.

Apparently, the Mexican superstar is planning to hold 3 fights in 2022, just as he did last year. His first two dates are almost obvious, as he always searches to star the 5 de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day boxing cards. Then, December could be possible for him to make a fight in Mexico.

The only true rival that Canelo Alvarez could face, according to JC Chavez Sr.

Fortunately for boxing fans, one of the boxers that are on Canelo Alvarez's current list of likely opponents is the one and the only man that could represent a menace, a real challenge, for the Guadalajara native, according to Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. The chosen one is neither Jermall Charlo nor Gennady Golovkin.

"All the rivals he faces are tough, hard for him. But I think nobody can beat Canelo right now. The only one that could represent a challenge, the one that can give him the hardest fight is David Benavidez. I am not saying he could beat him, but he could be the hardest rival for the time being", stated Chavez Sr. to Fino Boxing after the Munguia vs Ballard fight.

Another Mexican boxing legend says Canelo is unbeatable

The legendary Mexican trainer Nacho Beristain echoed the words of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Even though he is not a big fan of Canelo Alvarez's style, as he says that he is technically unperfect, he recognizes that maybe there are not rivals good enough for him right now.

"The freckled one is a very tough fighter, a one-piece athlete, too strong. I think that nowadays nobody can beat him, much less Gennady Golovkin who has aged. However, the two fights they had before were really close. For me, 'GGG' won them both.", said Beristain according to Izquierdazo.