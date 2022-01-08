In September 2021, Oleksandr Usyk strip Anthony Joshua away from his World Heavyweight belts in one of the most exciting fights of the year. The British fighter has exercised his rematch clause immediately. Discover the possible date of the clash.

One of the most expected clashes in the Heavyweight division for 2022 is the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. After a terrific fight in September 2021, boxing fans were anxious to know when the second part of this tale would be. Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn has just revealed the date and place.

After losing all of his belts for a second time, Anthony Joshua (24-2-0, 22 KO's) is aware he must not have the chance to immediately recover his treasure again, just like it has happened when he lived the same experience in 2019 with Andy Ruiz. If he collects another defeat, the way uphill to the top of the Heavyweight category may be impossible.

On the other hand, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (19-0-0, 13 KO's) does not want to wake up from his fairy tale. He was the Unified World Cruiserweight Champion, and he is just one belt away to repeat the feat in the Queen Division. If he wants to meet Tyson Fury, he must overcome AJ again.

The date and the place of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium witnessed how Usyk won the WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight titles from Joshua after 12 rounds of intense action by unanimous decision. Eddie Hearn, Anthony's promoter, clarified when the rematch may be.

"I think April is realistic for that fight. Before you know it, it's going to be February and these fights take a lot of organizing. For us the preferred date and venue for that fight will be the UK, in which case we would have to do the fight outside, so we’re not really interested in doing that fight in March", revealed Hearn for Boxing Scene.

Talking about the place to hold the event, Hearn does not contemplate any other possibility than the UK: "We’ve had two or three offers from different countries to stage Joshua vs Usyk but for me after the success of the Spurs fight, other than the result, I would love to do that fight back in the UK, possibly at Spurs again or at Wembley, because I feel like it’s a must-win for AJ".

Anthony Joshua is currently searching for a new trainer to face the clash against Usyk. He has split away from his long life coach Rob McCracken, and has visited Virgil Hunter, Ronnie Shields, Eddy Reynoso, and Robert Garcia so far.