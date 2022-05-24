After it was revealed that the eliminator fight against Isaac Pitbull Cruz ordered by the WBC to become the official challenger for the World Lightweight Championship had been cancelled, Ryan Garcia offered clues to his followers on Instagram about what his next boxing match will be.

The 135-pound division of professional boxing is one of the most exciting today, as it is on the eve of having an Undisputed World Champion, the winner of Kambosos Jr vs Haney, which has many top-level challengers, such as undefeated Ryan Garcia

At just 23, the California native is looking to go from a very flashy prospect to a serious contender for the Lightweight category titles. So far, and despite the one-year hiatus he had to take for physical and mental health reasons, his path seems to be the right one thanks to his record of 22-0-0, 18 KOs.

Many boxing fans were already rubbing their hands together because for a few weeks, it seemed a given that Ryan Garcia would clash with Isaac Pitbull Cruz for the right to challenge the winner of George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney, however everything collapsed and now both the Mexican fighter and King Ry have their sights set on their next targets.

Ryan Garcia's next fight: what the boxer revealed on social media

If there was one certainty with Ryan Garcia's career, it was that he was a couple of fights away, at most, from being able to challenge for a world championship at 135 pounds. The fight against Isaac Cruz was ideal, but in the short term it looks impossible to make it happen. Thus, King Ry himself was in charge of clearing rumors about his boxing future.

As a good member of Generation Z, born in 1998, Ryan Garcia has a penchant for social media to communicate everything about his day to day life and professional matters. Thus, through his Instagram account, where he has 8.8 million followers, he leaked the 3 certainties that he has for his next fight.

So, the truth is that Ryan Garcia knows on what date he will fight, the venue of the fight and the platform where he will be able to watch the fight if he cannot attend live; however, there is no confirmed opponent yet. The date will be July 16, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and it will be available on DAZN.